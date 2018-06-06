Police probing $8M diesel theft at SOL

Several persons employed at SOL Guyana Inc are being questioned as Police investigate the theft of some $8 million in diesel over the weekend.

The incident took place at the company’s Lot BB Rome, Greater Georgetown head office.

According to Police reports, some 34,000 litres of diesel went missing some time between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The discovery was made about 07:30h by an operator attached to the company on Monday when he turned up for work.

Investigators were told that the vault to the diesel tank was secured and sealed about 18:30h on Friday.

However, on Monday morning, upon checking the diesel tank, the operator discovered that the chain lock, which was used to secure the vault and the seal, was broken and on the ground.

This prompted the staffers to measure the diesel in the tank and it was discovered that 34,000 litres were missing.

The Police were called in and have since questioned several employees, including the security guards from a private firm, who were on duty over the weekend when the theft is suspected to have occurred.