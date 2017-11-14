Police making headway in efforts to solve teacher’s murder

as police secure court order to further detain three suspects

The police are slowly closing in on solving the brutal beating to death of Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher, Kescia Branche, with the High Court granting the Force an extension to detain the father of her child and two police ranks. This was revealed by Acting Crime Chief, Paul Williams who maintained that investigators will crack the heinous case of Branche who died three days after her battered body was found at the intersection of Princess Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown.

“Over the weekend, myself and team have done some intense work and we’re getting very good information and I’m asking of the victim, members of the public and relatives and friends, to bear with us and give us some time but definitely, the Guyana Police Force will solve that murder,” the Acting Crime Chief told members of the media at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary on Monday.

INews understands that police have been provided with 9 statements detailing and corroborating events that surrounded the teacher’s demise. Ahead of charges that could be laid against the father of Branche’s child and the two policemen in custody, Williams informed media operatives that the requisite permission was secured to further detain the trio.

“We would keep them without having an extension, we would breach their constitutional rights,” Williams disclosed.

Branche, who resided in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown was last seen on November 4 when she left for a night out with her friends. After the party was over, the mother of one was seen leaving in the company of two police constables. Hours after, her battered body was found. She was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she remained unconscious until her demise.