Police hunting driver in accident involving art student

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently on the hunt for a minibus driver who this morning struck down a 25-year-old student, of the E.R Burrowes School of Art, who was reportedly on the pedestrian crossing, within the vicinity of Demico, on Brickdam, Georgetown.

Eyewitnesses related to this publication that they heard the impact around 08:00hrs and ran to the victim who has been identified as Francine Ramdass of Kuru-Kururu Soesdyke Linden High-Way.

She was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by the driver of the minibus, BVV 5679, who subsequently fled the scene.

Ramdass received several lacerations on her knee, arm and lips as a result of the accident, and is said to be in excruciating pain.

A report was made to the Brickdam Police Station where investigations are being conducted.