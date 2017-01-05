Police hunting 3rd suspect in New Year’s day assassination, murder

As Police continue their investigations into the shooting to death of Desmond David Singh and Azrudeen Hussain at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on New Year’s, two men remain in custody and investigators are hunting one other suspect.

This is according to a senior Police rank, who explained in Guyana Times that the two men who were arrested in North Ruimveldt, Georgetown are assisting in the investigation. He added that detectives are working with several leads and are using every bit of information provided to them to crack the case.

The post-mortem examinations performed on the two men confirmed that 24-year-old Singh of Lot A 1 Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown died as a result of multiple gunshot injuries. He was allegedly shot 15 times by the two men, who emerged from between several vendors’ stands in the area.

On the other hand, Hussain, 24, of Little Biabu Mahaica Creek, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died from a single gunshot injury. He was reportedly shot by a stray bullet. The two men had just left a “cockfight” at Humphrey Street, Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on New Year’s night when they were killed.

It was reported that after the “game cock fight” ended in a draw, Singh left and was reportedly walking towards the public road as Hussain drove out of the street.

With less than two meters to reach the public road, Singh stopped Hussain to chat and it was during this time, two armed and masked men emerged and opened fire in Singh’s direction.

After being hit by the first four bullets, Singh reportedly dropped to the ground where the men allegedly stood over him and riddled his body with more bullets. The gunmen then escaped in a waiting motorcar.

At the time of the shooting, Hussain’s brother, nephew and two friends were in the car. After they realised the final-year pharmacy student at the University of Guyana was shot to the neck, his brother took control of the car and drove to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Hussain was pronounced dead on arrival.

After the shooting incident, Police acted on information received and went to a house at North Ruimveldt where they arrested two men. Police are continuing their investigations.