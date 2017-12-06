Police Force rolls out US$2.6M fleet of vehicles

Police ranks to be charged if new vehicles are damaged – Ramjattan

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan has reiterated his call for the US$2.6 million worth of vehicles granted to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) by the Chinese Government to be cared for by the ranks entrusted with its use.

To ensure that the vehicles are used in a proper manner, Ramjattan announced that if any rank is found to have misused the much needed crime fighting vehicles, charges will be laid.

Speaking at the rolling out ceremony of the vehicles hosted at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU), the Public Security Minister cautioned that “these vehicles are going to give us use for many years ahead but please take care of them! Too many times I notice even senior ranks crashing and some even dying as a result of bad driving.”

Ramjattan warned that “standard operating procedures are now being implemented, one of which is if you drive badly and damage the vehicles, you will be charged.”

He pleaded with the ranks to adhere to those operating procedures of the Force which will improve their standard of service to the Guyanese people.

He said “whenever you notice bad driving on the part of your colleagues, talk to him, tell him to stop it! This is the property of the people, you are the agents of the people; properly make use of their property for the purpose of service and protection”.

In his brief remarks, Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine said that the roll out of the 56 pick-up trucks was long awaited.

A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) received nine of the trucks; B Division (Berbice) received 10; C Division (East Coast Demerara) received eight; D Division (West Bank Demerara-East Bank Essequibo) received five; E Division (Linden-Kwakwani) received four; F Division (Interior locations) received three; and G Division (Essequibo Coast-Islands) received four.

“It is less costly to prevent than to detect crime, so these vehicles are going to help us significantly to make our prevention drive more meaningful,” the Commissioner said.

Added to the existing Police fleet were 56 pick-up trucks, 44 motorcycles, 35 ATVs as well as five buses, carrying the signature blue and white finish and sirens.

Accompanying these was a total of 550 items of protective gear, 70 computers (both desktops and laptops) along with other technical equipment, all aimed at improving the efficiency of the country’s crime-fighting force.

This initiative, which will significantly enhance the capacity of the crime-fighting force, also coincides with the reinstallation of the 911 emergency call system.