Police detain 3 suspects in high speed chase, hunting fourth

Three men were earlier today apprehended by police while a fourth is being hunted, following a car chase on the East Coast Public Road.

Reports reaching Inews suggest that the men were seen by Police officers acting suspiciously while in their vehicle.

However, upon being approached, the men drove away. This resulted in a high speed chase.

Inews understands that as the escaping vehicle, PTT 4118, made a sharp turn into Industry, it toppled.

This did not stop one of the men however, who reportedly jumped out of the toppled vehicle with a bag and hopped on to a nearby motorcycle and fled.

Police were able to apprehend two of the suspects who remained in the mangled vehicle, as well as the one who fled with the motorcycle.

However, sources revealed that upon being cornered, the motorcycle suspect who initially had a bag with him, no longer did.

The search is continuing for the bag and the fourth suspect that escaped.