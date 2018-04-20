Police destroy Ebini ganja farm, 25-year-old in custody

A 25-year-old resident from Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, is currently in police custody following a drug eradication operation at Ebini, Upper Berbice River, that was lead by a team of law enforcement officers commanded by a Superintendent of Police on Thursday.

According to the Police, one and half acres, containing about thirty thousand cultivated cannabis sativa plants, ranging from one to six feet in height and quantity of seeds were destroyed by fire at the said location.

A Honda water pump and a spray can were also found at the camp site.

The 25-year-old in custody is said to be assisting with the investigation.