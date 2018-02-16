Police Constable accused of raping colleague gets bail

A Guyana Police Force (GPF) Constable was on Friday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly raping a female colleague.

Dillon Crandon, 20, made his appearance before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan to answer for the indictable offence.

He denied that on February 10, 2018 at John’s Hotel, Werk-en-Rust, he engaged in sexual penetration with the woman.

Reports surrounding the allegation revealed that at around 03:45hrs, the woman and Crandon both checked into the above mentioned hotel following a night out.

In the said hotel, Crandon allegedly had sexual intercourse with the 18-year-old Special Constable against her will.

He was granted $150,000 bail and is expected to appear in Court on March 22, 2018.