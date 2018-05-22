UPDATE: Police Commissioner orders probe after police pickup rams house

Police Commissioner (ag) David Ramnarine, earlier today (Tuesday), ordered a thorough investigation following an incident about 08:15hrs this morning, on the De Hoop Public Road, Mahaica, ECD, which resulted in Force Vehicle PWW 5411, a Foton Tunland Pickup (Chinese Grant) attached to Mahaica Police Station, being extensively damaged.

According to a release from the GPF, the vehicle driven by a Police Constable under the command of a Police Corporal, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when the driver reportedly swerved further south from a cow; in the process, he allegedly lost control and the vehicle careened off the road and came to a halt after it collided with a house and turned turtle.

No one was in the house, at the time of the incident, the statement added.

While this publication had listed their conditions as serious, the Police statement said that the two ranks along with another who was seated in the back seat, received minor injuries.

According to the police, they were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where they were treated and sent away.

Based on information received, the law enforcement ranks, who were all in uniforms, were reportedly imbibing at the time of the accident.

INews was told that after the Police vehicle crashed, several beer bottles were seen lying on the floor of the vehicle.

However, it is alleged that a plain clothes rank arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and removed the beer bottles from the scene.