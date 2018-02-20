Police bust 6 over compressed ganja in boombox, vehicle

Six persons, inclusive of a female, have been taken into custody on Monday afternoon by police ranks stationed at a checkpoint at the Puruni-Itabali road, Mazaruni River, Region 7, after the lawmen found a total of six hundred and sixty-two (662) grams of compressed cannabis.
A total of 662 grams of compressed cannabis were unearthed from the boombox and the vehicle
Five hundred and fifty-seven (557) grams were found in a boombox belonging to one of the suspects whilst the remainder was found stashed inside the vehicle in which they were detained.
All six persons in the vehicle were subsequently arrested.
 
According to the police, a case file has since been forwarded for advice in relation to the institution of charges.

