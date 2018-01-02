PNC MP, LINDEN ACTIVIST DIES

Relatives today confirmed the death of former Peoples National Congress Member of Parliament and current Deputy Director of the National Community Development Council, Sandra Adams.

Adams, who hails from Linden, died as a result of heart complication this morning, this newscast understands.

A source close to the PNC Executive said that the party’s leader President David Granger is deeply affected by her passing as she was seen as one of his devout supporters and confidants.

Preparations are being made by the party and the relatives to host at least two events to mourn her passing as funeral arrangements are being made.