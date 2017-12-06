PME reveals how waitress was killed

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) conducted on the body of 22-year-old Marissa Fraser who was fished out of a trench in Number 4 Village, Berbice earlier this week, has revealed that the woman died as a result of asphyxia (interference in respiration thereby depriving the body of oxygen) and drowning compounded by multiple incise wounds.

This is according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan who said that the examination was done by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh at the Anthony Funeral Home in Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

On December 4, the partially nude body of Fraser, a waitress, of Lot 24 Public Road, Number 4 Village, West Coast Berbice was fished out of a canal at Number 5 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Her body had multiple stab wounds to the face and head and was discovered a short distance from a pool of blood at Back Street, Number 5 Village.

A resident of the area, identified only as ‘Bebi’ said that at 06:30hrs, she saw a trail of blood in the centre of the street which leads to the village cemetery. However, she reportedly paid no mind until three hours later when a farmer saw the body in a corner of the canal.

She had “only a top on. Her slippers (were) on the ground right there. There was a lot of mud on her face, and when the Police came, they had to wipe off some of the mud to see if anybody could identify her,” Bebi explained.

The dead woman’s aunt had said that from all indications there was a struggle between the deceased woman, identified as a waitress and her attacker(s).

Police found a part of a scissors at the scene, and this they said it is believed to be the murder weapon.

Fraser had last been seen by her cousin at home as she was preparing to go to a wedding reception in the next village.

Police had since arrested three suspects- one of whom, they said, confessed to the heinous crime on Tuesday. He has been identified as a 38-year-old guard who resides in Number 4 Village, Berbice.

Fraser leaves to mourn her mother and two brothers.