PM swears in GNBA Board Members

The Chairman of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Lt. Col. Leslie Anthony Sobers and the five board members were, last evening, sworn in by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at the Official Residence of the Prime Minister on Main Street.

The Board members are Dr Rovin Deodat, Scheherazade Ishoof-Khan, Jocelyn Josiah, Aretha Nichola Campbell and Joel Persid Edmond. One other member is to be named by the Opposition Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) and will be sworn in at a later date.

During brief remarks, Prime Minister Nagamootoo congratulated and thanked the members for accepting to serve on such an important state board. He explained that the previous board developed some difficulties along the way and as such this matter was discussed extensively at Cabinet.