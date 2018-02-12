PM Nagamootoo to undergo by-pass heart surgery in the US

Prime Minister (PM) Moses Nagamootoo is scheduled to undergo a by-pass heart surgery tomorrow, Tuesday February, 13 at a medical institution in the United States.

This is according to information from the Department of Public information (DPI) which has since outlined that Nagamootoo recently underwent a routine medical examination in Guyana which revealed that he has heart issues.

As such, he was advised to seek further medical intervention and brought forward a planned private visit to the United States (US).

According to the DPI, the PM is accompanied on his travel by his wife Sita Nagamootoo and is expected to recover fully in the coming weeks.