PM Nagamootoo returns home after successful heart surgery in US

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo is back home after spending several weeks in the United States of America (USA) recuperating following a successful heart bypass surgery.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamooto is warmly greeted by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman

The Prime Minister accompanied by his wife, Mrs Sita Nagamootoo and his eldest daughter, Maria Nagamootoo arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at 07:10hrs on Thursday to a warm welcome from several government ministers including Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and Member of Parliament, Michael Carrington and well-wishers, according to a report from the Department of Public Information (DPI).

In February, a routine medical examination done in Guyana revealed that the Prime Minister had some cardiac issues and had to undergo the heart bypass surgery at a medical institution in the USA. Following the successful surgery, he spent recovery time at his family’s residence.

