PM Nagamootoo returns home after successful heart surgery in US

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo is back home after spending several weeks in the United States of America (USA) recuperating following a successful heart bypass surgery.

The Prime Minister accompanied by his wife, Mrs Sita Nagamootoo and his eldest daughter, Maria Nagamootoo arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at 07:10hrs on Thursday to a warm welcome from several government ministers including Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and Member of Parliament, Michael Carrington and well-wishers, according to a report from the Department of Public Information (DPI).

In February, a routine medical examination done in Guyana revealed that the Prime Minister had some cardiac issues and had to undergo the heart bypass surgery at a medical institution in the USA. Following the successful surgery, he spent recovery time at his family’s residence.