PM Nagamootoo recovering from heart bypass surgery – family

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who underwent heart bypass surgery today (Tuesday) at a United States-based hospital is resting comfortably and is expected to fully recover soon.

“We would like to thank everyone for your prayers and would also like to inform you that our dad (Prime Minister Nagamootoo) is out of surgery and is in recovery. Surgery was successful and we will keep you informed. Thank you all again for your prayers,” Mrs Nagamootoo and her children said on the PM’s Facebook Page.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) has also stated that the PM is resting comfortably and is expected to fully recover following the successful medical procedure.

On Monday, it was reported that Nagamootoo required urgent heart bypass surgery.

He had recently undergone a routine medical examination in Guyana, where it was revealed that he is suffering from heart related issues.

As such, he was advised to seek further medical intervention and brought forward a planned private visit to the United States.

He was accompanied on his travel by his wife Sita Nagamootoo.

In the absence of Nagamootoo, Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge is acting in the capacity of Prime Minister.