Plumber accused of shooting at Police with unlicenced gun, ammo remanded

A plumber and father of a four months old baby was on Monday placed before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after he allegedly discharged gunshots at a Police constable who was pursuing him.

Twenty five-year-old Keiron Hinds of Smyth Street, Georgetown denied that he committed the offence and two other offences put to him by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

The first charge against him alleged that he on April 16, at Fifth Street, Alberttown, had one Taurus pistol in his possession without being a licence holder.

He was also charged for having five rounds of ammunition in his possession on the same day at the same location.

It is also being alleged that on the same day at the same location, he discharged rounds in a public place.

According to Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore, those rounds were discharged in the direction of a Police Constable who was pursuing Hinds.

The Police reportedly received a 911 call informing them that someone matching Hinds’ description was firing shots on the seawall.

However, while at Alberttown on patrol duties, ranks saw Hinds who started to run. He was pursued by Police Constable Holder, who he allegedly fired shots at. Other ranks joined the chase when they reportedly noticed the defendant throwing something under a car.

After they managed to catch him, Hinds was taken back to the said location where the gun was discovered under a car.

His Attorney however, denied that the gun belonged to his client. He noted that his client ran from the ranks when he noticed them because his father was allegedly killed by Police Officers some time ago.

In his bail application, he told the Court that it was the Police who discharged rounds at Hinds as he was running, which hit a motorcar.

He further revealed that his client was reportedly beaten by the Police and was not able to get medical attention.

However, Magistrate Latchman remanded Hinds to prison to return on May 14, 2018.