Plantation Hope pedestrian killed in accident

A 50-year-old pedestrian lost his life on Friday evening after being struck by a motorcar on the Plantation Hope, Bath Settlement Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

Dead is Vishnu Deonarine, of Plantation Hope, Berbice.

INews was told that the accident occurred at around 21:10hrs by motorcar PSS 917, which was driven by a 53-year-old male Canefield, Canje resident.

The vehicle was proceeding east along the northern side roadway at a fast rate, when the driver was reportedly blinded by on-coming lights of another vehicle which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As such, the driver, of motorcar PSS 917, swerved, resulting in Deonarine- who was walking along the road- being struck.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian received injuries about this body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Fort Wellington hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was administered on the driver and he was found to be negative for alcohol.

Nevertheless, he is presently in police custody at the Fort Wellington Police Station, assisting with investigations. (Ramona Luthi)