Plaisance woman jailed for 3 years for attempting to traffic cocaine to Canada

A Plaisance woman who was caught and charged with attempting to smuggle some 2.5 kilogrammes of cocaine into Canada in December of 2017 was on Monday jailed for three years for the offence.

Andrea Paula Winfield, 42, of Lot 12 Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) received the sentence by Magistrate Annette Singh along with a fine of $3.8M.

Winfield was charged with attempting to traffic the said amount of cocaine through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at Timehri.

According to the facts of the case, Winfield was an outgoing passenger at CJIA when she was questioned by Customs Officers of the Canadian address that she would be visiting.

She failed to give an answer to the Officers who became suspicious and checks were made through her luggage.

It was then that the discovery was made and the woman was arrested and charged with the said offence.