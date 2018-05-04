Piracy: Two more bodies recovered as Suriname officials plead for identifying documents

As the search continues for the Guyanese fishermen who were attacked by pirates on Suriname waters last week, two more bodies were reportedly taken ashore in Suriname on Friday.

The identifies of the men have not yet been ascertained, INews was told.

On Saturday last, a pirate attack was staged on a 20-member crew consisting of mostly Guyanese, in four boats off the coast of Suriname.

Since then, there have been records of five survivors- one of whom was found only yesterday- while the total of dead bodies found are up to four.

In relation to this attack, seven persons — all believed to be Guyanese — are now in police custody and are being interrogated.

One of the men was reportedly nabbed by fishermen on Thursday morning and handed over to the Police, while the five others were apprehended later that day. One was also arrested in Berbice.

Several persons operating out of the Number 66 Fishermen’s Co-op related to this online publication that the Guyanese fishermen operating in Suriname have a rift among themselves.

This is reportedly as a result of the availability and accessibility to licences to operate in the waters of the Dutch-speaking nation.

The most recent pirate attack occurred on Wednesday evening off the Coast of Matapica in the Surinamese waters.

Secretary of the Visserscollectief (a fishermen’s association), Mark Lall, confirmed that the captain of the fishing vessel was killed while his crew members could not be accounted for.

Among those Guyanese who are missing from last weekend’s incident are: Ramesh Sanchara; Ganesh Persaud, Vickey Persaud, Glenroy Jones, Bharat Heralall, Ralph Anthony, Randy Burnette and Tiaknauth Mohabir.

Meanwhile, Suriname Law Enforcement officers are appealing to the relatives of the missing fishermen to provide information regarding their identities to them, as the search is still ongoing.

The Investigative team in the neighbouring country indidcated that “it is very important to have a list with a correct identification of the victims such as name, surname, date of birth, ID card or passport.”

As such, the family members are encouraged to visit their department- Kapitale Delicten- located at Havenlaan Zuid Number1 with the relevant documents.

The department can also be contacted on 00597403645 or 00597403252.

“Any information which can contribute to this investigation can be shared personally or by the above mentioned numbers or by the free tip line 179,” Suriname police said.