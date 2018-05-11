Piracy massacre: Decomposed body of missing fisherman washes up in Corentyne

The body of yet another missing fisherman was on Thursday afternoon discovered after it washed up on the shores of the Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as Gavin Outar, 33, of Lot 18 Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice, by his cousin.

According to police information, the discovery of the body which was in an advanced stage of decomposition was made at around 12:30hrs.

Outar’s remains were covered in a blue short pants and bore a tattoo on the left chest. He was identified by the tattoo.

The body is presently at Bailey’s Funeral Home at No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Two Saturdays ago, four boats were attacked by a group of men who brutalised the occupants by chopping them about their bodies, drenching them in hot oil and then tying some of the men to batteries before throwing them overboard.

Two days later, another boat was attacked and the captain killed. The crew is still missing.

Those identified as missing include Ramesh Sanchara, Ganesh Persaud, Vickey Persaud, Glenroy Jones, Bharat Heralall, Ralph Anthony, and Tiaknauth Mohabir, among others.

Currently, law enforcement agencies in Suriname have a total of 15 persons in custody among whom are two alleged suspects – “Crackhead” and “Dick” – who were fingered by survivors as two of the pirates who attacked the fishermen in Surinamese waters resulting in four deaths, five survivors and 11 missing.

The second attack just days later, which saw a boat captain killed and his crew missing, is also believed to be linked to the first.

The Guyanese authorities also have three persons in custody assisting with investigations on this end.

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has submitted a motion, which they are expecting to be debated today, requesting that the Government of Guyana inform the National Assembly of the actions they have taken in respect to this horrendous human tragedy which has left several persons dead and missing.