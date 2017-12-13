Pineapple Street man remanded for ganja possession

A Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident was on Wednesday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Fabayo Azore after he was allegedly caught by Police with a quantity of cannabis.

Roberto Charles, 31, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the allegation brought against him.

He denied that on December 12, 2017, at the Stabroek Market area, he was found to be in possession of 354 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The Court heard from Police Prosecutor Simone Payne that on the day in question, the accused was observed by Police on patrol to be acting in a suspicious manner. However, as Police approached him, he was seen giving a bag which was in his hand to another.

The said bag was examined by the ranks, where seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

Charles was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station where the cannabis was weighed and found to be 354 grams. He was told of the offence, cautioned and charged.

He was remanded to prison to reappear on January 10, 2018.