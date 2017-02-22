PI continues into Babita Sarjou’s murder

As the Preliminary Inquiry into the murder of Babita Sarjou continues, her reputed husband, Sharadanand Narine and his accomplice, Darrel Punton, today appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrate McLennan ruled that the court is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that all statements made by Narine were given voluntarily and that there was no circumstance that affected the authenticity of same. She noted that due to this, Narine’s statements were deemed admissible evidence and part of the prosecution’s case in the murder trial.

The two accused are expected to reappear in Court on February 27, 2017.

On November 4, 2010, the then 28-year-old Sarjou had left her mother’s Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) residence to meet her estranged husband and son (four years old at that time) to view the annual Diwali motorcade at the Kitty Seawall, Georgetown.

She was never seen again by her mother or other relatives and despite repeated telephone calls to both of Sarjou’s cellular phones on that night and after, every attempt to contact her proved futile.

Her mother Champa Seonarine made a report at the Timehri Police Station, EBD, and then another one at the Kitty Police Station about her daughter being missing.

She, at that time, also indicated that she was fearful that Narine had played a part in her daughter’s unexpected disappearance.

Shortly before the woman’s disappearance she had filed a harassment case against Narine as she had accused him of pasting numerous nude pictures of her on the walls and fence of her workplace at BK International and even on electricity posts around the environment. That case was later dismissed.

However, it was during intense questioning and continuous interrogation of the duo that Punton had reportedly ‘cracked’ and confessed to helping the man murder his reputed wife and burying her body in the backyard of Narine’s lot 51 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown property.

The accomplice allegedly took investigators to where the skeletal remains were buried and upon unearthing the bones police ranks arrested the duo for the crime.