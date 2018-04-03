Home latest news Photos: Scenes from Easter 2018
Vendor shot in head trying to protect wife from armed robbers
A La Penitence market vendor is battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was shot to his head reportedly trying...
Chinese nationals robbed by armed bandits
Three Chinese nationals were on Easter Monday held hostage by five armed men at their Sheriff Street, Georgetown home and subsequently robbed of cash...
2018 Easter messages
Local News INEWS -
PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM The People's National Congress Reform extends Easter Greetings to all Guyanese and more especially to members of our Christian Community, both...
Daca Dreamers: Trump vents anger on immigrant programme
US President Donald Trump has reasserted his opposition to legalising the status of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States...
Pakistan humiliate shambolic Windies in Karachi
SportsMax- Pakistan put on a show in a long-awaited return of international cricket to Karachi as West Indies were skittled out for their lowest...
Guyanese sailor crushed to death in T&T
A Guyanese sailor was crushed to death on Sunday while loading a vessel at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) port in Claxton Bay. This is...
Corentyne security guard murdered, business robbed
A security guard was found dead at his place of work in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice on Saturday night moments before it was...
Sand Creek beauty crowned Miss Rupununi Rodeo 2018
Seventeen-year-old Shanelle Thomas of Sand Creek, South Rupununi was crowned Miss Rupununi Rodeo 2018. Thomas was one of six beauties vying for the annual...
EYEWITNESS: Deus ex machina…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…in Guyanese elections Deus ex machina – the god from the machine – was a device from ancient Greek theatre by which the god was...