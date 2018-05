People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary and Opposition leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo met on Wednesday with India’s Minister of State for Human Resources Development, Dr Satya Pal Singh and a team where they held discussions at Jagdeo’s Church Street, Queenstown office.

The Opposition Leader and some PPP/C Members of Parliament (MPs) also held discussions on Thursday with the Secretary-General (SG) of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Akbar Khan.