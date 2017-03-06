PHOTOS: Abolition of Indian indentureship anniversary event at Leonora

The commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the abolition of Indian indentureship kicked off last Thursday with a dinner hosted by the High Commissioner of India and a gala event at the National Culture Centre the following evening.

As the vaunted “land of six peoples”, Guyana should consider itself fortunate by its diversity but at the same time, it has to continuously engage in self-reflection to ensure the peoples see themselves as part of one Guyanese mosaic. The Indian indentureship abolition event provides one such opportunity.

And last evening the commemoration continued with a rich cultural event held at Leonora Ground on the West Coast of Demerara.

Below are some of the scenes captured by INews Photographer Carl Croker at the Leonora ground last evening.