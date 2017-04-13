Phone card vendors receive prizes in G&J’s Easter promotion drawing

Some lucky phone card vendors won several prizes from the G&J Phone Card Investment company when they held their Easter promotion drawing on Wednesday at their office at Mandela Avenue, Thirst Park, Georgetown.

The promotion ran from the 1st March to 12th April and saw vendors who purchased $10,000 or more, in either Digicel or GTT phone cards, or Top Up, received a coupon to enter the promotion.

Over 2,500 entries were received. The three grand prizes were a gas stove, washing machine and a microwave. While the five consolation prizes were two irons, a kettle, a hamper and a phone from Digicel.

GTT also presented five handsets to five lucky vendors.

G&J Phone Card Investment Company opened it doors 25 years ago and began wholesaling with GTT 15 years ago and did the same with Digicel from the inception. The company currently has 68 wholesalers throughout the country. (Carl Croker)