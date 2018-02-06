Petroleum business summit opens tomorrow; President to deliver feature address

President David Granger is expected to deliver the feature address at the inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exposition – GIPEX 2018, set for February 7-9, 2018 at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

The President’s address, tomorrow, will be followed by remarks from Raphael Trotman, Minister of Natural Resources, Owen Verwey, Chief Executive Officer, GO-INVEST, ExxonMobil and other leading executives in the industry from around the world, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

GIPEX 2018 is an important initiative to promote Guyana’s Petroleum Sector. The initiative presents investors a great way to explore the huge potential of this historic country.

The event will lay the foundation to establish a dynamic relationship between the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana and the Private sector with full co-operation from other Government Departments, all working to make Guyana a favourable and pro-business destination, a pre-requisite for boosting economic activities and achieving development objectives, DPI said.