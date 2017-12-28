Pensioner succumbs after son sets her bed alight on Christmas morning- Police

A pensioner who was reportedly set alight by her son on Christmas morning has succumb to her injuries.

The victim, 73-year-old Mengree Dahri called Gladys of Gale Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara met with tragedy at around 10:00hrs on Christmas morning.

According to Police reports, her 43-year-old son who is reportedly an alcoholic set the mattress the woman was sleeping on alight.

A resident reportedly observed fire emanating from the two storey house where the woman lived and upon inspection noticed the woman laying on the bed which was engulfed in flames.

With assistance, Dahri was taken out of the bed and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with severe burns about her body. She succumbed at around 6:30hrs this morning (Thursday).

Public spirited persons also extinguished the fire.

According to the Police, her son was arrested and has since confessed to the crime.