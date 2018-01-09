Pensioner robbed of $527,000 after withdrawing money from City Bank

A 74-year-old man was on Tuesday afternoon robbed of over $500,000 just after withdrawing the money from a city bank and arriving home in his motorcar.

According to information received, the robbery occurred at around 13:45hrs at the victim’s residence at Mittelholzer Street, Festival City,North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

INews was informed that Whitfield Wright left his home and went to a bank located on Regent street, Georgetown where he reportedly withdrew $527,000 in cash for a business transaction.

This online publication was also told that the elderly man then left the bank in his vehicle and proceeded home.

Wright told police that as he was about to enter his yard, an unmasked male followed him unto his premises and then into his home while pointing a gun at him.

The perpetrator then relieved the pensioner of a yellow envelope containing the cash and made good his escape on a motorcycle which was parked outside.

No shots were fired and no one was reported injured.

An investigation has been launched. (Ramona Luthi)