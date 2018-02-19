Pensioner remanded to prison on trafficking charge

A pensioner, who reportedly told the police that she sells narcotics in order to pay her bills found herself before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday morning.

Bernadette Robertson, 65, of Lot 90 Blueberry Hill, Wismar Linden appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and had the charge of possession read to her.

The charge alleged that on February 15, 2018 at her residence, she was found with 94.2 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted revealing that the pensioner took a Police Constable to the kitchen of her home where the illicit substance was found.

She reportedly told him when questioned that she sells cannabis to pay her bills.

As such, Magistrate McLennan remanded her to prison to return on March 13, 2018 at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.