Pedestrian killed on Soesdyke Public Road

A pedestrian was this afternoon killed after he was struck down while attempting to cross the Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Dead is 32-year-old, Lester Oselmo, a labourer of Lot 152 Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports revealed that motorcar PHH 4810 being driven by 42-year-old, Bobby Moore of Lot 14 Norton Street, Wortmanville Georgetown was proceeding along the roadway when it is alleged that Oselmo suddenly ran across the road.

The man was unable to swerve in time to avoid a collision and instead Oselmo was struck and was flung several feet into the air and landed on the surface of the road.

He was picked up in an unconscious manner by Moore, placed into his vehicle and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (DDC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test conducted on Moore showed no sign of alcohol on his breath. The matter is being investigated.