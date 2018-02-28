Pedestrian killed in accident on Essequibo Coast

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 18:45hrs on Tuesday on the Affiance public road, Essequibo Coast that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.



Based on information from the police, Nandranie Singh, 54, a housewife of Queenstown, Essequibo Court died in the accident involving motorcar HB 5965, driven by a 23-year-old resident of Charity, Essequibo Coast.

The vehicle was reportedly proceeding south along the eastern carriageway allegedly at a fast rate when it collided with Singh who was crossing the road from west to east.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian sustained injuries and was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state.

Shortly after, while receiving medical attention she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the police the driver, who was reportedly using his cellular phone at the time of the accident, is in custody and assisting with the investigation.

A breathalyzer test was administered and he was found negative for alcohol consumption.

