Pedestrian killed in accident on Berbice road

A 49-year-old pedestrian, identified as Dwayne Craig, of No. 5 Village West Coast Berbice (WCB) was on Friday killed in a fatal accident.

According to information from the police, the accident occurred around 06:30hrs on the No.5 Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) and involved motorcar, PNN 3769, driven by a 39-year-old resident of Bath Settlement, WCB.

This publication was informed that the vehicle was proceeding south along the western carriageway when the pedestrian who was standing in the western corner of the road allegedly jumped into vehicle’s path and was struck.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Craig’s body is presently at the said hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination, which police say will take place next Monday.

The driver is in custody and assisting with the investigation.

According to the police, a breathalyser test was administered and no alcohol was detected on his breath.