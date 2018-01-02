Pedestrian killed after Brickdam accident

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 04:30hrs this morning at the intersection of Winter Place on Brickdam, which resulted in the death of a so far unidentified female whose body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

The body is clad in white top, orange skirt, black sneakers, sporting a boy-cut hairstyle, about 5ft 8” tall and dark in complexion; the left foot has been severed as a result of the accident.

Police said in a release today “enquiries disclosed that motorcar PLL 2838 driven by a 35-year-old labourer of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater, Georgetown was proceeding east along Brickdam Public Road allegedly at a fast rate, in anticipation of passing the stop light at the intersection of Winter Place since the light was reportedly showing “green” with a few second remaining and in the process struck down the pedestrian who was said to be crossing the road from south to north. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical personnel”.

As a result of the impact the pedestrian was reportedly dragged about thirty-nine meters; the vehicle came to a halt some one hundred and fifty-eight meters from the point of impact as recorded by investigators.

A breathalyser test was administered to the driver and no alcohol was detected in his breath; he is in custody assisting with the investigation.