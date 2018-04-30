Pedestrian dies in accident at Pearl, EBD

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 15:10hrs on Monday at Pearl, East Bank Demerara (EBD), which resulted in the death of Ameer Hussein, 45, of Yaracabra, Linden Highway.

According to the police, their initial investigation revealed that a minibus, bearing registration number BNN 9334, was proceeding south along Pearl Public Road and while negotiating a turn collided with pedestrian (Hussein) who allegedly ran from the eastern side of the road.

He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver, a 33-year-old of Soesdyke, EBD, is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.