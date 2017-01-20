RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Trump, sworn in as U.S. president, promises to put ‘America First’
By Steve Holland | WASHINGTON (Reuters) Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama and...
Fire razes Robb Street business
A businessman is now counting his losses after a fire razed the upper flat of his four storey entity on Robb Street, between Camp...
Anti-Trump protests turn violent ahead of inauguration
By David Lawder and Scott Malone | WASHINGTON (Reuters) Black-clad activists protesting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration smashed store and car windows in Washington on...
CARICOM misses 2017 renewables target, but transformation underway
CARICOM has fallen short of its target of 20 per cent renewable power capacity by 2017 – as reflected in the Caribbean Sustainable Energy...
President extends condolences on passing of Mrs Hyacinth Manickchand
Message of Condolence from His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on the passing of Mrs. Hyacinth Manickchand, Mother...
Government continues to disrespect Regional elected bodies- PPP
The Peoples’ Progressive Party (PPP) says that here was no prior consultation with the Parliamentary Opposition or with the invited Local Authorities (Regions and...
Letter: ‘Crab in a barrel mentality’ now applicable to AFC
Dear Editor, I find it very disheartening that Mr Khemraj Ramjattan, Leader of the Alliance for Change, who has condemned a third term for Opposition...
Fire scare at GRA head office on Camp Street
Local News INEWS -
A fire scare at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) this morning had staffers and customers assembled on the road outside of the building on...
Paul, Yadram named in West Indies Under-19 Super50 squad
The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on Thursday announced the West Indies Under-19 squad to participate in the upcoming Regional Super 50 Tournament. The 14-member...
Army Major running against Hutson for AAG top spot
The Athletics Association of Guyana’s (AAG) Annual General Meeting is scheduled for this Sunday and incumbent president, Aubrey Hutson is being challenged by Guyana...