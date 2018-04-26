Paul Slowe nominated to head Police Service Commission

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe has been nominated to head the Police Service Commission (PSC).

This is according to Social Cohesion Minister, Dr George Norton, on Thursday as he laid the 11th Report of the Committee on Appointments in relation to the appointment of members of the Commission.

In addition, Retired Assistant Commissioner, Clinton Conway and Retired Woman Assistant Commissioners of Police, Vesta Adams and Claire Jarvis have been recommended to be a part of the PSC.

The nominations were made by the Association of Former Members of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Police Association.

A Department of Government Information release expounded that the nomination process was conducted in accordance with Article 210 (1) (C) of the Constitution which states that ” four members appointed by the President upon nomination by the National Assembly after it has consulted such bodies as appear to it to represent the majority of the members of the Police Force and any such body it deems fit.”

According to the Minister, these recommendations will be made appointments only after they’ve been reviewed and considered by the Head of State, David Granger.

Paul Slowe had been the Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the alleged assassination plot on the President last year.

In his COI report which was leaked to the state media before Cabinet could peruse it, he outlined several disciplinary actions to be taken against the former Commissioner, Seelall Persaud among other senior officers who were interviewed by the Commission.

Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, at that time had indicated his belief that Slowe had “had an axe to grind” and was acting on the basis of vendetta.

According to Jagdeo, if Granger was serious about an investigation into the alleged plot against him, “he should not have appointed Paul Slowe to head it, because Paul Slowe has bad blood with many people.”

He then drew attention to the fact the Slowe had in fact served on the coalition’s campaign team in the last general Elections held in May 2015.

President Granger had said in February of this year that he is awaiting the appointment of a Chairman of the Public Service Commission before he can move ahead with the reconstitution of the Police Service Commission. He told media operatives that he was looking to have that done in March.

In the latter part of 2017 however, the President had said that he would like to see the Commission in place by the end of that year.

The life of the last Police Service Commission came to an end in September of 2017 and there have since been calls for its reconstitution.

In fact, concerns were further raised after there were no promotions of senior officers last year.

Before the life of the last Police Service Commission ended back in September of 2017, President David Granger had ordered in July, of that year, that it put a hold on the promotion of senior ranks.

Though that order was followed, the Courts later determined that it was illegal for the President to direct the autonomous Commission.

A perusal of the PSC’s list of personnel to be promoted had revealed that among those who were scheduled to be promoted were several senior officers who had been hauled before the CoI into the alleged assassination plot against President Granger.

With the reconvening of this commission, it is expected that the business of the Police, including promotions, can recommence.

In January of 2018, Deputy Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine, who was then acting in the capacity of Commissioner, had called for the body to be put in operation as soon as possible.

Ramnarine told reporters that the number of senior ranks within the Force is dwindling and as such, the Force is eagerly awaiting the reconstitution of the Police Services Commission so that the long awaited promotions for 2017 can be made.