Patriots, Falcons set for Super Bowl showdown

On the surface, New England vs. Atlanta may not sound like the sexiest Super Bowl matchup.

But today’s game has the potential to be explosive. With two high-octane offenses, Super Bowl LI has the makings of a shootout, and the final game of this NFL season could be its best.

It also will be the sixth time in Super Bowl history that the league’s highest-scoring offense (Atlanta’s) will face the defense that allowed the least amount of points (New England’s). The defense has won five of those games. It also will be the sixth time in Super Bowl history that the league’s highest-scoring offense (Atlanta’s) will face the defense that allowed the least amount of points (New England’s). The defense has won five of those games.

“I don’t see any more burden than any other week,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “I think as an offense, we prepare to go out there and score however many points we need to. If it’s a bunch of them, we can do that, and if it’s just a few of them, we can do that as well.”

New England returns to the Super Bowl stage for the ninth time, an NFL record. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady have led seven of those appearances. They’ve won four together, and there’s a lot of history at stake as they go for a fifth.

Once Brady takes the field Sunday in Houston, he will surpass defensive lineman Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowl appearances by a player. Lodish played in four with the Buffalo Bills and two with the Denver Broncos. If Brady wins, he will match Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl titles by a player with five. A win would also give him the most Super Bowl titles by a quarterback. “It’s hard to do,” Brady said. “The fact that I’ve been able to do it before, it just means I’ve been a part of some really great teams, and this team is trying to be one of those really great teams that finishes a job, not one of those teams that comes up short. That’s what we have to finish.” Belichick could pass Chuck Noll for the most Super Bowl wins by a head coach in NFL history. He already has the most postseason wins of all time by a head coach and now will have the most Super Bowl appearances. “They are all special,” Belichick said of his Super Bowls berths. “They are kind of like your children. You love them all, but they are different. They are all special. It is a great privilege to be here and represent the AFC in this game. It is where you want to be at the end of the year.”