Pastor accused of rape: DPP requests additional information from Police

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack has recommended the release of the pastor who was accused of sexually assaulting a member of his congregation on Wednesday last in his Diamond, East Bank Demerara home.

The 35-year-old pastor, Joseph Persaud, who officiates at a church in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, turned famous overnight after he was arrested and taken to the Grove Police Station where he was told of the rape allegation.

He was accused of inviting a member of the church, with whom he shared a relationship outside of his marriage, to his home and performing the act. The victim on national television admitted that she and the identified pastor, shared a relationship, but after his wife reportedly found out, it turned sour.

Nevertheless, the victim reportedly told the Police that although the relationship was over, the pastor would constantly contact her for sex. On the night of the incident, the victim who claimed she aborted three babies for the pastor said that after she arrived at his house, he stripped her and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

A report was made to the Police and the pastor was arrested. In addition, several recordings of phone conversations allegedly between the two were leaked to the media.

On one of the recordings, the voice of a male, purportedly that of the pastor, was heard begging for the victim to drop the case and that he was willing to let her go without making attempts to contact her.

However, as the story came to light, several other victims have come forward accusing the pastor of sexual molestation.

Meanwhile, the DPP requested additional information from the Police pertaining to several aspects of the case. Once that is provided, the file will be sent to the DPP once again for advice.