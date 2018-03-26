Passport fee set to increase for some American citizens- US Embassy

Come April 2, 2018, some American citizens in Guyana and abroad will see a fee increase the next time they apply for their American passports.

According to a release from the Unites States (US) Embassy in Guyana, the “passport execution” fee will increase US$10, from US$25 to the new fee of US$35.

“The new $35 fee is applicable to all first-time passport applicants and certain other applicants who must apply in person, such as minors under the age of 16. American citizens who apply for a passport renewal by mail will not see a fee increase” said the local Embassy.

According to the Embassy, “to make an appointment to renew their passport in Georgetown, American citizens should contact the Consular Section via the Embassy’s website http://gy.usembassy.gov/.”