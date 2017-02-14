Parking meters contract can only be terminated through arbitration

The highly controversial contract between the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and the parking meter company, Smart City Solutions (SCS), can only be terminated through arbitration.
According to the contract, if in any event a dispute arises over the terms of the agreement and there is need for it to be terminated, it must be done through arbitration by the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) in Miami, Florida.
Should the company be ordered by any court to take any form of action, which will incur expenses, then these will become the burden on the City Council.
