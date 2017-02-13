Parking meter rates slashed by 50% following mounting public pressure

In light of mounting public pressure for the parking meter project to be scrapped, the Mayor and Town Clerk, this morning, announced that the parking meter rates will be reduced by 50 percent and vehicle owners will now be able to utilise their unused time, at other parking spaces in Georgetown.

This was disclosed following a meeting with officials from the various commercial banks in Georgetown, namely; Republic Bank, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and Demerara Bank.

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green said that persons will now be required to pay $100 per hour of parking, along with 14% VAT.

Added to this, it was announced that Bank employees will be once again allowed to utilise their company’s parking lots. These employees will also be facilitated with monthly parking permits at a lower rate, provided that their names are submitted to the M&CC by their respective companies.

Town Clerk Royston King also disclosed that conditions with regards to clamping and booting of vehicles will be revised.

When parking meters were introduced a few weeks ago, various stakeholders including the Parliamentary Opposition and the private sector had severely criticised the project saying that it reeks of corruption and will only add additional burden to businesses and citizens alike.

The Mayor and Town Clerk who seemed bent on moving ahead with the project in spite of the many criticisms had contended that the initiative will assist in easing congestion in the city and will also generate much needed income for the M&CC.

President David Granger had called for the project to be revised, and rates reduced.

Hundreds of persons have joined the street protests and have voiced their concerns over the project, with many saying that they will not stop until the project is scrapped. (Ramona Luthi)