Parika grocery store robbed, trio found with stolen items arrested

Police have confirmed that three men have been arrested in connection with a break and enter and larceny carried out at grocery store in Parika, East Bank Essequibo on Thursday.

Based on information received, the men were found in possession of several items which were stolen from the N&J Wholesale and Retail Depot.

They are presently at the Parika Police Station.

INews understands that the owner of the grocery store, who also runs a supermarket in Bartica, received a telephone call from his store’s neighbour, in Parika, on Thursday morning informing him that the entity and its bond had been broken into.

Investigations revealed that the grills on the windows of the business had been removed, and a quantity of grocery, and household appliances which were for sale, had been stolen.

A report was immediately made.

Investigations are ongoing.