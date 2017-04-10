Parika bed sheet murder: Husband on the run caught

The 28-year-old man who was wanted by police in connection with the murder of his reputed wife was on Sunday morning shot by police and taken into custody.

Based on reports received, police caught up with the man in Parika on the East Bank Essequibo at around 02:00hrs on the day in question.

He was again trying to escape, and the officers also opened fire, similar to the last occasion in which he escaped officers in pursuit by plunging into the Essequibo river. However, during this encounter one of the bullets caught Dhanraj to his right arm.

He was subsequently apprehended and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and treated then released into police custody.

Inews had previously reported that the man’s reputed wife 29-year-old Dhanwattie Ram, was allegedly strangled with a bed sheet by her reputed husband on Wednesday last.

Ram a mother of three, was said to have been suffering at the hands of Dhanraj also known as “Andre” for approximately 12 years.

Determined to no longer take the reported verbal and physical abuse at the hands of the man entrusted to protect her, Ram left his home, four days prior to her death, with her three children and went to live with her relatives in Parika Facade.

However, on the day before Ram’s death, the accused visited Ram’s home and demanded that she return home with him. She reportedly refused and this angered him to the point that he allegedly physically assaulted her and left the premises.

On Wednesday morning, the woman was on her way to report the assault to the police station, when her reputed husband reportedly intercepted and forced her into his vehicle and took her to his home.

Inews understands that it was at that point that neighbours heard screams as the man attacked her in his house.

Upon entering the yard, neighbors indicated that they saw him ruining towards the backdam in Parika.

Ram’s lifeless body was subsequently found on a chair in a sitting position with a sheet around her neck.