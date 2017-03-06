Pakistan to play two additional T20s on Caribbean tour

(CMC) Two Twenty20 Internationals have been added to Pakistan’s tour of the Caribbean later this year, with the two sides now set to face off in four-match series.

Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the first T20 on March 26, with the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain now hosting three games instead of two, on March 30 and April 1 and 2.

“Twenty20 is an exciting format and this is another opportunity for our fans to indulge in the thrilling atmosphere that surrounds these matches,” said Cricket Operations Manager Roland Holder.

“We look forward to fans in Barbados and Trinidad coming out and cheering our team on to victory.”

The additions to the itinerary comes after the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) snubbed an offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board to play a two-match T20 series in Pakistan later this month.

Pakistan had also been invited by the WICB to play a similar series in Florida at month end.

Outside of the amended T20 series, the remainder of the tour remains unchanged with three One-Day Internationals in Guyana from April 7-11 and three Tests — carded for Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica — from April 22 to May 14.

Last year West Indies played Pakistan in a full tour in the United Arab Emirates. They suffered 3-0 clean sweeps in the T20 and ODI series and lost the Test series 2-1.