Pakistan 308-5 against Windies in first one-day

0
118

Pakistan made 308-5 after being put in to bat by the West Indies in the first one-day international of a three-game series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Friday.

Ahmed Shehzad (L) and Kamran Akmal (R) of Pakistan 50 run partnership during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Guyana on April 7, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Mohammad Hafeez topscored with 88 –three sixes and six boundaries — while Shoaib Malik hit 53. Ahmed Shehzad made 67 and fellow opener Kamran Akmal 47.

Slow bowler Ashley Nurse claimed 4-62 off his 10 overs.

West Indies are seeking a clean sweep of the series to move ahead of Pakistan at number eight in the international rankings.

By the cut-off date of September 30 this year, the top eight teams, including hosts England, will automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup. (AFP)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY