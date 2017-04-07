Pakistan 308-5 against Windies in first one-day

Pakistan made 308-5 after being put in to bat by the West Indies in the first one-day international of a three-game series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Friday.

Mohammad Hafeez topscored with 88 –three sixes and six boundaries — while Shoaib Malik hit 53. Ahmed Shehzad made 67 and fellow opener Kamran Akmal 47.

Slow bowler Ashley Nurse claimed 4-62 off his 10 overs.

West Indies are seeking a clean sweep of the series to move ahead of Pakistan at number eight in the international rankings.

By the cut-off date of September 30 this year, the top eight teams, including hosts England, will automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup. (AFP)