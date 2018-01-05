Overseas based Guyanese remanded over ganja possession charge

An overseas based Guyanese who is currently vacationing in his homeland was on Friday morning remanded when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman charged with narcotics possession.

Mark Joyce, who was currently staying at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was intercepted by Police on January 4, 2018, at the Stabreok Market area and allegedly found with 36 grams of cannabis in his possession.

He denied the allegation brought against him and his attorney told the Court that his client on the day of his arrest was an occupant of motorcar PTT 7759 which had two other occupants.

All three were arrested but Joyce was the only one charged with the offence even though he was not the only passenger in the car.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield told the Court that even though the accused was in the car with the other occupants, the illicit substance was found in his seat.

He was remanded to prison to return on January 19, 2018.