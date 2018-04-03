Over 200 cases listed for April Demerara Assizes

The April 2018 Session of the Demerara Criminal Assizes opened this morning to much pomp and ceremony with over 200 cases to be heard.

Justice Sandhill Kissoon will oversee 40 cases including 15 for murder, 8 attempted murder, 5 manslaughter and other wounding and armed robbery cases.

Meantime, 41 similar cases are listed on Justice James Bovell Drakes’ panel while Justice Jo-Ann Barlow will hear matters from some 171 listed sexual offences cases.

Justice Barlow replaces Simone Morris-Ramlall who is serving in the Berbice District.

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George, several other High Court Judges and acting ‘A’ Division Commander Leslie James, with a silver sword in hand, were all present at this morning’s colonial-era procession.

Lisa Cave, Shawnette Austin, Mandell Moore, Seeta Bishundial, Tiffini Lyken, Abigail Gibbs and Narissa Leander are representing the State for this session in Demerara.