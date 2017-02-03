Over 100,000 U.S. visas revoked under President Trump’s travel ban – NY Daily News

More than 100,000 people from seven majority Muslim countries have had their U.S. visas yanked away under President Trump’s travel ban, a government lawyer revealed Friday, according to a report published today in the New York Daily news.



According to the NY Daily News, “the stunning figure” emerged during a hearing in a Virginia federal court related to a lawsuit filed by lawyers for two Yemeni brothers.

The siblings were put on a flight to Ethiopia after arriving to Dulles International Airport on Saturday.

The government attorney could not say how many visa holders were sent back to their home countries from Dulles since Trump signed the executive orders on immigration on Jan. 27, the NY Daily News reported.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled that Virginia could join a lawsuit challenging Trump’s ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“This order touched something in the U.S. that I’ve never seen before,” said Brinkema, who presided over the case of Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui. “People are quite upset.”